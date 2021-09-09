Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.98. AptarGroup reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

