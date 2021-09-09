Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.61. The stock has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.