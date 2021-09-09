Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Stitch Fix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

In other news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 472,977 shares of company stock valued at $26,705,083. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after purchasing an additional 508,853 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.22. 30,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,428. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

