Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.03 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Wingstop stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,563. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $180.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

