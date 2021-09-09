Analysts Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Price Target at $72.00

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $256,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth about $977,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,344. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cabot has a 1-year low of $34.84 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.