Analysts Set CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Price Target at C$41.67

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.67.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, reaching C$38.65. The company had a trading volume of 745,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,552. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.03. The company has a market cap of C$12.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. CAE has a 52-week low of C$18.50 and a 52-week high of C$39.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.