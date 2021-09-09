Analysts Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) PT at $40.80

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,780. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 145,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

