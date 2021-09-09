Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $26.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $27.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $824,904. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.