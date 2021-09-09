Analysts Set Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT at GBX 9,215

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

JET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

JET stock traded down GBX 98 ($1.28) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,852 ($89.52). The company had a trading volume of 281,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,863. The firm has a market cap of £14.53 billion and a PE ratio of -21.35. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 1-year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,477.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,740.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

