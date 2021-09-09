Analysts Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Target Price at C$48.95

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.95.

NPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.51. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$35.34 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley purchased 1,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

