Analysts Set Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target at $53.33

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRM. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,184 shares of company stock worth $3,506,663. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vroom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 31.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 11.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

VRM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,627. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. Vroom has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

