Analysts Set Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price at $51.17

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on XNCR. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Xencor in the second quarter worth $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 166,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,086. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

