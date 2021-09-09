Analyzing Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Civeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gores Metropoulos II and Civeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Civeo $529.73 million 0.63 -$134.25 million $0.89 26.12

Gores Metropoulos II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Civeo.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Metropoulos II and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A Civeo -0.77% 0.66% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gores Metropoulos II and Civeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Civeo has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 89.17%. Given Civeo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

Summary

Civeo beats Gores Metropoulos II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Metropoulos II Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts. The Australia segment provides accommodations services on a day rate basis to mining and related service companies, such as construction contractors. The U.S. segment provides open camp facilities and highly mobile smaller camps that follow drilling rigs and completion crews as well as accommodation, office and storage modules that are placed on offshore drilling rigs and products platforms. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

