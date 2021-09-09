Analyzing Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Huntsman has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Huntsman and Ecovyst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $6.02 billion 0.99 $1.03 billion $0.98 27.42 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.58 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.75

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntsman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman 8.95% 14.21% 6.20% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Huntsman and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 0 3 12 0 2.80 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Huntsman presently has a consensus target price of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Ecovyst has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Given Ecovyst’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Huntsman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Huntsman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Huntsman shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huntsman beats Ecovyst on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE. The Performance Products segment produces and sells amines, surfactants, LAB, and maleic anhydride to a variety of consumer and industrial end markets. The Advanced Materials segment provides basic liquid and solid epoxy resins, specialty resin compounds, cross linking, matting and curing agents, epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane based polymer products. The Textile Effects segment consists market share for textile chemicals and dyes. The company was founded by Jon Meade Huntsman Sr. in 1970 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

