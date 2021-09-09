Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,182,511 shares.The stock last traded at $59.76 and had previously closed at $59.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after buying an additional 349,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

