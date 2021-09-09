ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in ANSYS by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $372.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

