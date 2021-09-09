Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.500-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $370.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $381.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.83. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $416.43.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anthem stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Anthem worth $598,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

