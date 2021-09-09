Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,608.86

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,608.86 ($21.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,407.50 ($18.39). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,411.50 ($18.44), with a volume of 636,928 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).
The company has a market cap of £13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,456.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,607.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.
About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.