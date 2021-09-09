Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,608.86

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,608.86 ($21.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,407.50 ($18.39). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,411.50 ($18.44), with a volume of 636,928 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).

The company has a market cap of £13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,456.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,607.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

