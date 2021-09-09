Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,976,000.

AON opened at $288.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $292.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.02.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.06.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

