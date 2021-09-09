Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

NYSE ARI opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

