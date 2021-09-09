Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

