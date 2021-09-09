Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $155.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.32. Apple has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

