AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $130.88 on Thursday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 151.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 15.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.