Arcblock Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00169479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

