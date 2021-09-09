Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

