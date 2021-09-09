Ares Protocol Price Hits $0.0343 on Major Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $691,969.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00066685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00135017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00191356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.18 or 0.07409893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,120.83 or 1.00443606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00823488 BTC.

Ares Protocol Coin Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,865,076 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ares Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

