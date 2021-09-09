Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) was down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $46.85. Approximately 203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 76,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 76,477 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.