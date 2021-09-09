Argent Trust Co Acquires 92 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,621 shares of company stock valued at $17,161,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $482.81 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

