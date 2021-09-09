Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after buying an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

