Argent Trust Co Buys Shares of 2,376 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,980,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,035,000 after buying an additional 397,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,690,000 after buying an additional 388,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.09 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

