Argent Trust Co Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Shopify by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proem Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,477.81 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,515.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,318.03. The company has a market cap of $184.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

