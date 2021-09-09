Argent Trust Co Has $493,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 292.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 73.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 602,778 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aflac by 103.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after acquiring an additional 533,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.90.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

