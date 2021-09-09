Argent Trust Co Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

FRC opened at $197.66 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $204.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

