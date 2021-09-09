Argent Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,714,000. Barbara Oil Co. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,192,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OGN stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.