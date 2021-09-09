Argent Trust Co Sells 116 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in STERIS were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STERIS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in STERIS by 604.8% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $216.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $160.14 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average is $201.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

