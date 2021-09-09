Arion Price Down 42% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 42% against the US dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $54,524.26 and $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00068503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00191306 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,737.25 or 1.00006568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.15 or 0.07202767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00849435 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,589,427 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

