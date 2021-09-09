Arizona State Retirement System Has $513,000 Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

