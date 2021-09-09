Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kadant were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 5.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 153.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock valued at $730,125. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $215.99 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $217.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average of $181.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

