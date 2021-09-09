Arizona State Retirement System Sells 305 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KALU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $220,224 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $119.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

