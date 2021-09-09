Arizona State Retirement System Sells 333 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 239,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,718 shares of company stock valued at $595,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $132.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.