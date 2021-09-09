Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,065,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 823,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,566. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
