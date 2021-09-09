Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.25

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.25 and last traded at $138.25, with a volume of 21367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARKAY. Redburn Partners upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Arkema in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $125.58.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema S.A. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

