Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $124.76. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

