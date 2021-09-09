Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

ASH opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ashland Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ashland Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

