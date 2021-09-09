ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €845.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($994.12) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASML. UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €644.25 ($757.94).

