ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 6,500 at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,967.69 ($77.97).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,350 ($43.77) on Monday. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 3,302 ($43.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,097.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,836.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

