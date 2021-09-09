Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.13

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

