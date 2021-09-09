Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Up to $27.70

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.70, but opened at $28.45. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 2,085 shares changing hands.

AVIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

