Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.64

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 1898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Atlas’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Atlas by 136.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,702 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 8.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

