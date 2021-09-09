Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Sells $75,052.52 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Autodesk stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,479. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

